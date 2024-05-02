Adaklu-Tevikpo murder suspect arrested from hideout 

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: GNA

The husband of the woman allegedly shot on her farm at Adaklu Tevikpo in the Adaklu district has been arrested in connection with the case.



He was arrested at Mafi Dzroawodein the Ho West district on 23rd April 2024, and handed over to the Adaklu Ahunda Police.



Mr Eli Keti, Assemblyman of Adaklu Kpetsu Electoral Area disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

He said Kwame Ayew, the suspect, allegedly confessed that he shot his wife twice after his arrest.



Mr Keti said the suspect continued that on the morning of the incident, there was a misunderstanding between him and the deceased over the usage of a hoe.



He stated that the suspect continued that there were two hoes in their house, one old and one new and that he wanted to use the new one whilst the deceased also insisted on using that one.



The Assemblyman said the suspect stated that this brought a

misunderstanding between the two and he got furious and allegedly shot his wife twice.



He continued that the suspect allegedly disclosed that after the incident he drunk a weedicide to end his life and tried shooting himself with a gun but all failed.



Mr Keti said the suspect stated that he absconded after the incident until his arrest.



When contacted, Assistant Superintendent of Police Richard Atobrah, Adaklu District Police Commander confirmed the arrest of the suspect but declined any further comment.



The deceased, known as Maama was found dead with alleged gunshot wounds on her farm on 16th April, this year.