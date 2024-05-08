Adanwomase SHS student receives 15-year sentence for robbery

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

According to a report from Angel TV, Gabriel Osei Kwame, an 18-year-old student at Adanwomase Senior High School, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Kumasi Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region for robbery.



Gabriel allegedly attacked his female teacher, Matilda Boatemaa, at her residence, wielding a knife and stealing valuable items and food supplies.



The stolen items include GH¢570 in cash, a bag of rice, a mobile phone, and important documents.



While Gabriel admitted to the crime during the court proceedings, he refused to disclose who received the stolen goods.



Consequently, the judge handed down a 15-year prison sentence with hard labor.