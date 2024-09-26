You are here: HomeNews2024 09 26Article 1986164

Address Pharmacy House Officers’ allawa delays – Otumfuo urges gov’t

At the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana in Kumasi, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, urgently urged the government to address the unpaid allowances for pharmacy house officers, calling the delay "troubling and unfair."

He stressed the need for these payments to recognize the professionals' contributions to public health and highlighted the shortage of pharmacists in government hospitals.

In response, Deputy Health Minister Alexander Akwasi Acquah assured that talks with the Ministry of Finance are underway to secure funding for pharmacist recruitment, while Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare affirmed the President's commitment to improving healthcare staffing.

