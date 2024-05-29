Adentan farmers express concern over destructive stray animals

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Crop farmers in Adentan Municipality, Accra, are facing destruction of their farms by stray animals and threats from cattle owners.



They have appealed to the municipal assembly to register and hold cattle owners accountable.



At a stakeholder meeting organized by the Adentan Municipal Assembly's Directorate of Agriculture, farmers expressed their challenges, including crop destruction and the resurgence of the Fall Army Worm.



The Municipal Chief Executive and Director of Agriculture assured farmers of support, urging them to register for the Planting for Food and Jobs program and explore innovative farming methods.



The National Youth Authority also encouraged young farmers to register for available grants.