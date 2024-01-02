Adjiringanor Land Guards Terrorism: Police arrest three over Paul Sacky's property

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Greater Accra Police Command has apprehended 3 individuals parading as land guards at Adjiringanor in the Adentan Municipality.



The three were working on a piece of land belonging to the Paul Sacky Family despite an order from the police for both parties to stay off.



Starr News carried a story about an attempt by some individuals claiming to be holding a judgment in the name of the Akwraboye Doku Family to forcefully takeover the land belonging to 83-year-old Paul Sacky.



A niece to Mr. Sacky who has his Power of Attorney Mrs. Yaa Serwah Dumashie had told the News Team her Uncle’s 7-bedroom uncompleted property had been demolished by some thugs. She added another 3 bedroom structure had been taken over by Land Guards operating in the name of a businesswoman Sarah Agyaa Owusu-Ansah and Michael Adjei who identifies as secretary to the Akwraboye Doku Family as the masterminds.



The two however denied the forcefully using land guards to take over the land explaining the judgment covers the said property. Michael Adjei for instance explained the thugs occupying the Paul Sacky property are family security men.



The family of Paul Sacky led by Mrs. Yaa Serwah Dumashie after the story by Starr News lodged a complaint with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command about the destruction of the property of their Uncle, Paul Sacky.



The Regional Crime Officer consequently ordered the two parties to stay off the land. He subsequently tasked the CID officer on the case to write to the Judiciary to obtain the certified copy of the official judgment plan after the supposed secretary to the Akwraboye Doku Michael Adjei failed to furnish the police with such a document.



Despite the order to stay off the property according to Mrs. Yaa Serwah Dumashie, workers under the protection of land guards were busily developing the land.



Speaking to Starr News Mrs. Dumashie related how several attempts to stop the workers had proved futile.



“Crime officer directed the CID officer in charge of the case to request from the court the official judgment plan to compare with what the supposed Akwraboye Doku Family is using to forcefully takeover my uncle’s land.



"The crime officer asked both parties to stay off the land. But they have been briskly working on the land. They are there building earnestly and rapidly. Now they have surrounded the place with land guards threatening everybody who is around so that they can secure the place for their workers to carry on with their activities,” She narrated



According to her, a 3-bedroom house on the land is still being occupied by the land guards denying the family access to the property.



“They are occupying that property. They are there, they sleep there, and they have practically taken over the whole place. So they are there supervising the work.”



Mrs. Dumashie revealed there are some powerful individuals behind the businesswoman Sarah Agyaa Owusu-Ansah hence the defiance of the police directive.



“I think there is power behind whatever audacity that she is using to forcefully take over an innocent man’s land. A man who has owned this land for more than 30 years now and has documents to cover the property and had a 7-bedroom uncompleted property on the said land which has now been broken down and they are building irrespective of the order from the crime officer. There is definitely a power behind whatever she is doing. It is alleged that she has help and backing from the CID boss and from the IGP’s office; the deputy IGP and head of the Fraud Unit at the Headquarters. These are the people who have been allegedly backing the woman.”



She, however, expressed confidence in the police once again appealing to the IGP to intervene to give the family justice.



“I believe in the Police Service and I believe that what is wrong is wrong and what is right is right and I believe that because we are on the right side they should help us. And I believe that they also know what is right and wrong.



"I believe the IGP should take this up. It is alleged that the deputy IGP is involved and this woman known as Maame alias Sarah Adza Fookuo or Sarah Adza Owusu Ansah is getting her powers from them. So I’m pleading with the IGP again. The last time I pleaded with him, I also asked the President of Ghana to intervene. I’m once again pleading with the IGP to investigate this because it is alleged that the power is coming from his office.”



According to Mrs. Dumashie, the man who holds the Power of Attorney for the Akwraboye Doku Family by Nii Adjei Mensah, Yaw Mireku of Allied Rocks Company Limited, led her Uncle Paul Sacky in 2019 to regularize the land after the family had secured the judgment but later found out the said property did not fall within the judgment plan.



Speaking to Starr News, Yaw Mireku wondered why ownership of the said land is still in contention.