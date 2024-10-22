You are here: HomeNews2024 10 22Article 1997159

Adjournment of Parliament: There’s no timeline to approve 2025 Budget, says Ato Forson

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson has clarified that there is no fixed timeline for approving the budget for the first three months of 2025, following Parliament's abrupt adjournment on October 22.

The adjournment occurred after the Supreme Court ordered a stay on a previous decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant.

Although the budget approval was a key agenda item, Forson indicated that Parliament could reconvene in December after the elections to finalize it.

He emphasized that the priority is to pass the budget before January 1, 2025, to ensure government operations continue smoothly.

