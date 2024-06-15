You are here: HomeNews2024 06 15Article 1950851

Source: 3news.com

Admissibility of Jakpa’s tape: Tuah-Yeboah’s comment was unnecessary – Appiah-Kubi

Andy Appiah-Kubi has criticized Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah Yeboah's comments on the admissibility of a tape recording in the ambulance case, stating that it was unnecessary and prejudicial.

Appiah-Kubi has argued that the comments amounted to predetermining the matter, which is currently before the court.

However, Tuah Yeboah denied evaluating the case in the media, stating that he has been a lawyer for 23 years and knows the boundaries.

The High Court has admitted the audio recording into evidence, and the trial judge has advised Attorney-General Godfred Dame to recuse himself from the case in the interest of justice.

