Adom Benedicta makes history as first female to contest parliamentary election in Achease

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Adom Biamah Benedicta, a banker, is poised to make history as the first female to contest parliamentary primaries in the Achease constituency of the Eastern Region.



Benedicta aims not only to break barriers as the first female parliamentary candidate but also aspires to become the first female Member of Parliament for the constituency.



Following the successful filing of her nomination form at the Eastern Regional Office of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) on Monday, December 25, 2023, Benedicta spoke to the media about her commitment to changing the narrative of Achease constituency.



She stated the need for development and increased job opportunities for the youth to curb social vices such as alcohol and drug abuse.



In her pursuit, Benedicta faces competition from the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, who is seeking a second term.



Benedicta however believes she can secure victory in the primaries and, subsequently, in the parliamentary election, contributing to the representation of women in Ghana’s political landscape.



Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Executives of the party have dissolved the election committee for Achease constituency due to reported violations of rules and regulations for conducting the primaries.



Anthony Osei -Adjei, the Eastern Regional Secretary of the NPP, explained that the dissolution aimed to restore peace to the constituency amidst disputes between the MP, chairman, and secretary.



Adjei revealed that a total of 89 aspirants picked forms to contest primaries in the region, with Akuapem North and Abetifi seats remaining uncontested.



“With the number of people that have picked forms we have 89,it is only at close if nomination that we will know the total number that have filed”



As the nomination period closes, he urged candidates and their supporters to maintain respectful campaigns, emphasizing that any deviation could result in the withdrawal of candidature.



He said a civil and issue-focused campaign reflects the party’s commitment to a democratic and peaceful electoral process.



“at any point in time we can withdraw your candidature from the race so we will use your medium to advise them they should watch the kind of things that comes out of their mouths during the campaign”.