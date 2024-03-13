Adongo demands apology from Akufo-Addo govt over criticism of Ibrahim Mahama's dredging of Odaw

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, has called for an apology from the Akufo-Addo administration regarding the criticism faced by Engineers and Planners CEO, Ibrahim Mahama.



Adongo made this demand during the review of the finance committee's report on additional financing for the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project.



Adongo questioned the basis of the criticism against Ibrahim Mahama, who had volunteered to dredge the Odaw River to address flooding in Accra at no cost to the state. He urged the majority to apologize to Mahama for his philanthropic efforts, particularly as the government seeks further financing for the project.



Expressing skepticism, Adongo highlighted the lack of accountability for the initial $200 million allocated to the project, suggesting mismanagement of public funds. He indicated the minority's reluctance to support the approval of additional financing until transparency and accountability are ensured.



Adongo emphasized his personal detachment from the decision-making process, likening it to Pontius Pilate washing his hands off responsibility. The approval of the facility was deferred for further discussions between the finance committee and the Works and Housing committee, which oversees the project.