Adukromhene calls for robust healthcare systems as Adukrom marks Odwira festival

Regional News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye

Chiefs and people of Adukrom in the Eastern Region, have celebrated their annual Odwira festival with a call for robust healthcare systems to address the health needs of the people.



The event, which witnessed a beautiful display of culture, attracted hundreds of people to the community durbar grounds at Adukrom.



Adukrom is noted for an extraordinary display of cultural glamour with drumming and dancing highlighting the activities of the day.



Celebrated under the theme, "health for all, strengthening healthcare for sustainable development," the event highlighted the importance and critical role healthcare plays in the socio economic development of any society.



Reiterating the importance of health, the Adukromhene, Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V, aside from stressing that the celebration not only harnessed the rich cultural heritage of the people noted that it also serves as testimony to the enduring unity that transcends borders and jurisdictions.



Highlighting the theme for the occasion, the traditional leader said it carried the profound significance that embodied the collective commitment to fortify the foundations of society.





The chief who identified quality healthcare as a fundamental right for every individual expressed that health for all encompasses the visionary traits in each person irrespective of their socio economic status or geographical locations.



This, he noted, was in line with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, particularly goal 3 which advocates for long healthy life and promoting the wellbeing of all.



The Adukromhene called for a comprehensive approach involving a collaboration between government, international organisations, local communities and the private sector to ensure robust healthcare systems for all.



Minister for local government, Dan Botwe, assured the people that works were progressing steadily on the new district hospital initiated under the agenda 111 project.



He added that works on the facility would be completed and operational within the first quarter of 2024.



Chairman for the occasion, Dr Nana Osei, Sumpahene of the Okuapehene described as apt the theme for the occasion.



According to him, development needs the continuous supply of labour, adding that labour couldn't be available without good health.



Arguing that health alone couldn't ensure development, he said, "For development and progress to be, we need peace and unity. So we pray that the peace that pertains within Okere continues to be."



Dr Nana Osei also called for discipline, to ensure the health of the people.