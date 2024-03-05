Advent International donates medical equipment to Lordina Foundation

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Advent International Ltd. has demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility by donating medical equipment and supplies to the Lordina Foundation.



Led by Mrs. Ritu Dhar, the group presented these items to Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama, Founder and President of the Lordina Foundation.



The donated items encompassed various medical essentials such as adjustable beds, delivery beds, pediatric beds, wheelchairs, stretchers, vital signs monitors, Vistasta patient monitors, an Omega 200 machine, an autoclave, and examination gloves.



The Lordina Foundation is dedicated to improving the well-being of disadvantaged women and children in Ghana through initiatives promoting quality healthcare, education, and overall welfare.



Over time, the Foundation has supported numerous healthcare facilities across the country by supplying medical supplies and equipment to enhance the delivery of healthcare services.



Notably, in July 2022, the Foundation donated a fully equipped maternity and children's ward, along with supporting facilities, to the Bole District Hospital.



Advent International's timely donation will significantly bolster the Foundation's efforts to equip marginalized healthcare facilities nationwide.