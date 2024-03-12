Adwoa Safo addresses alleged impersonation in Parliament

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has finally addressed the lingering allegation that she was impersonated by another individual in Parliament during the passage of the controversial E-Levy Bill in 2021.



The accusation stemmed from an incident where a light-skinned woman, wearing a face mask that partially obscured her face, occupied Adwoa Safo's seat during the parliamentary session.



Despite widespread speculation and conjecture surrounding the incident, Adowa Safo remained notably silent on the matter until her recent appearance on Accra-based Onua FM on March 11, 2023.



During the interview, she unequivocally asserted that she was indeed present in the House when the E-Levy was approved, dispelling any notions of impersonation.



Addressing the confusion surrounding her identity during the parliamentary session, She explained that some individuals may have been misled by her physical appearance at the time. She attributed her altered appearance to the natural changes that occur in a woman's body following childbirth, noting that she had gained weight after giving birth to her child.



"As a woman, anytime you give birth, you undergo visible changes," she stated. "The lady they saw appeared much heavier than what I used to look like. But I will say on authority that I was the one."



She emphasized that her presence in Parliament during the passage of the E-Levy Bill was authentic, dismissing any doubts or speculation to the contrary. Adwoa Safo further underscored the challenges faced by women in maintaining their pre-pregnancy physical appearance after childbirth, highlighting the need for understanding and empathy in such situations.



Despite the controversy surrounding the impersonation allegation, Adwoa Safo remained resolute in clarifying her role in the parliamentary proceedings. Her decision to address the issue publicly reflects her commitment to transparency and accountability as a Member of Parliament.



As the discourse surrounding the E-Levy Bill continues to evolve, Adwoa Safo's assertion of her presence in Parliament serves as a significant clarification, putting to rest any doubts regarding her involvement in the legislative process during that critical period.



