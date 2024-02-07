Adwoa Safo calls for review of the national pledge

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sara Adwoa Safo, has brought to light concerns regarding the gender bias present in the language of the National pledge.



In a spirited parliamentary debate held on Tuesday, Adwoa Safo emphasised the need to include "foremothers" alongside "forefathers" in the pledge, aiming to acknowledge the significant contributions of women in shaping the history of the nation.



This initiative comes as part of Parliament's new standing orders, requiring the recitation of the national pledge at the commencement of Parliament's weekly sittings. The objective behind this move is to foster a sense of patriotism and unity among the members of the chamber.



Expressing her discontent with the current language, the Former Minister for Gender, Women, and Children, Adwoa Safo, criticised the use of "forefathers" as she deemed it "gender insensitive." She argued that the term fails to adequately recognise the contributions of women in the country's development throughout history.



Responding to her concerns, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, highlighted that the wording of the pledge is entrenched in the constitution, suggesting that any modifications would potentially necessitate a constitutional amendment.



