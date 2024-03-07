Adwoa Safo commends Akufo-Addo for transformative reforms in Ghana's judicial system

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dome-Kwabenya's Member of Parliament, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his strategic implementation of programs and policies that have greatly enhanced the judicial system, making the administration of justice more efficient than ever before.



She said this during a parliamentary debate on the President's State of the Nation address.



Adwoa Safo highlighted the President's deliberate efforts to replace outdated judicial buildings with modern infrastructure and to provide new facilities, such as courtrooms and residential units for judges.



She emphasized the positive impact these initiatives have had on the judicial system, citing an end to the era of lawyers sweating in dilapidated courtrooms as a notable improvement.



Additionally, Adwoa Safo praised the introduction of automated court systems and virtual court sessions, which have significantly improved access to justice delivery.



She also commended the President for appointing Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Eassaba Sackey Torkornoo as Chief Justice, emphasizing the importance of gender equality and representation in leadership roles.



Furthermore, Adwoa Safo praised President Akufo-Addo for providing residential units for judges and acknowledged the upcoming commissioning of a 12-story building initiated by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.