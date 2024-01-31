Adwoa Safo debunks rumors of running as an independent candidate

Politics of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency has clarified her position and commitment to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after she lost the primary in January 27, 2024.



In response to recent speculation regarding her political future, the three-term Member of Parliament is a statement released in January 30, 2024, expressed her unwavering dedication to the principles of the New Patriotic Party and the collective aim to secure victory in the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections with H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Adwoa Safo emphasized that she has no intention of running as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections or at any point in the foreseeable future.



“For the avoidance of doubt and without any shred of ambiguity, I reiterate that I have no intention whatsoever of running as an Independent Candidate in the upcoming December 7, 2024, Presidential and Parliamentary elections and for that matter, at any point in the foreseeable future,” she stated.



She reiterated her belief in the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, where internal competition is followed by cooperation.



"I am cognizant of the fundamental principles which underpin the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition for which internal competition and afterwards cooperation remain the guiding light," she affirmed.



Expressing gratitude to the constituents of Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo thanked the people and the polling station executives for their support over the past 12 years, calling it an honor and privilege to represent their interests in Parliament.



"I take the opportunity to express my eternal appreciation to the good people of Dome-Kwabenya Constituency especially our hard working Polling Station Executives for the opportunity to represent their interests and aspirations in the august house of Parliament in the last 12 years. It has been a real honour and privilege working for and with you on matters and issues that border on our common interests and for which I do not take lightly. From the depths of my heart, I say Thank You."



"For the next few months, I remain dedicated to working collaboratively with the Leadership of the party in the constituency in collectively pursuing goals to unite us for the task ahead," she said.