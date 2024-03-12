Adwoa Safo denies allegations by Kennedy Agyapong regarding her absence from Parliament

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, has dismissed various allegations made by Kennedy Agyapong during her extended absence from Parliament to address personal matters.



Contrary to Mr. Agyapong's assertion that she was flown into Ghana via a private jet from the United States, Safo declared the claim to be untrue.



During an interview on Onua FM on March 11, 2024, Adwoa Safo disclosed that Mr. Agyapong had offered her an apology and invited journalists to Parliament to clarify the issue. Additionally, she rebuffed other accusations leveled against her by Agyapong, branding them as baseless.



"Indeed, he has apologized to me. If you wish, come to Parliament and interview him; it is not factual. Some of these claims are mere rumors, and when people hear things, they often lack the patience to verify," she remarked.



Among the allegations addressed was Agyapong's assertion that Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare had provided her with GH¢120,000 and that she insisted on being appointed deputy majority leader before returning to Parliament during her absence from the chamber. Safo dismissed these assertions and urged Ghanaians to validate information before disseminating it. She stressed the importance of exercising caution and diligence in discerning the truth.



"None of those claims are accurate," she affirmed.



