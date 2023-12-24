Adwoa Safo faces tough challenge from Mike Oquaye Jnr. in battle for Dome-Kwabenya seat

General News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

The Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat, one of the largest constituencies in Ghana, is set for an intense showdown as nominations open for the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2024.



Incumbent MP Sarah Adwoa Safo finds herself in a heated contest against Mike Oquaye Jnr, sparking considerable interest and excitement.



Sarah Adwoa Safo:



Sarah Adwoa Safo, the current Member of Parliament for Dome–Kwabenya on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket, has officially declared her candidacy for the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Adwoa Safo, a prominent Ghanaian lawyer and politician, entered parliament in 2012 and is seeking re-election to represent the party.



Born on December 28, 1981, Adwoa Safo holds an L.L.B from the University of Ghana, a B.L. from the Ghana Law School, and an L.L.M from George Washington University in the U.S.A.



She has served as the appointed Minister of State in charge of Government Procurement and Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Despite a period of absence lasting nearly a year, during which a void was felt in both parliament and the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Adwoa Safo remains a formidable candidate with a strong political and legal background.



Mike Oquaye Jnr:



Challenging Adwoa Safo for the Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat is Mike Oquaye Jnr, a Ghanaian politician and renowned diplomat affiliated with the New Patriotic Party.



He was once Ghana's High Commissioner to India and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.



Mike Oquaye Jnr. enters the political arena with the aim of injecting a fresh perspective into the upcoming parliamentary elections in Dome-Kwabenya.



His candidacy comes at a crucial time for the constituency, as concerns have been raised about Adwoa Safo's electoral prospects.



Oquaye Jnr's entry adds an element of excitement to the race, setting the stage for a closely watched battle in one of Ghana's largest constituencies.



As the political landscape heats up, all eyes are on the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, awaiting the outcome of this highly contested electoral duel.



