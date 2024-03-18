Adwoa Safo reacts to speculation about running mate consideration

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, has addressed rumors suggesting her consideration as a potential running mate by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the upcoming general elections.



Adwoa Safo acknowledged that the decision of selecting a running mate rests with the vice president, and if her name is indeed under consideration, she humbly asks for prayers from the public.



When questioned about the significance of having a woman considered for the role of running mate, Adwoa Safo refrained from providing a direct response. Instead, she emphasized the importance of the decision-making process and urged the public to offer prayers if she is indeed being considered.



The anticipation surrounding the selection of a running mate for the 2024 elections by Dr. Bawumia has heightened, particularly following the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s announcement of Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as their running mate. However, the final decision on Dr. Bawumia’s running mate is yet to be disclosed.