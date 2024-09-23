AfCTA is a testament to Nkrumah’s vision – Mahama

General News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama praised the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a realization of Kwame Nkrumah's vision for a united and economically integrated Africa.



Speaking at a commemorative event in Nkroful to honor Nkrumah's 115th birthday, Mahama highlighted that Nkrumah's focus on industrialization, education, and scientific advancement laid the foundation for Africa's development.



He called AfCFTA, which launched in 2021, a testament to Nkrumah’s foresight, emphasizing its role in boosting intra-African trade.



Mahama urged Africans to strengthen ties and further Nkrumah's vision of unity and cooperation.