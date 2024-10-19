You are here: HomeNews2024 10 19Article 1995614

Afenyo-Markin behaving as if Majority Leader is his birthright – Abraham Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, NDC's Director of Conflict Resolution, has criticized Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin for his handling of the Speaker of Parliament’s recent ruling.

Speaking on TV3’s NewDay, Amaliba condemned Afenyo-Markin's decision to file an injunction at the Supreme Court, calling it unnecessary and an attempt to undermine Parliament. He argued that Afenyo-Markin acted as though being Majority Leader was his "birthright" and emphasized that the courts cannot interfere with Parliament's operations.

Amaliba also accused Afenyo-Markin of preempting the Speaker's ruling, questioning his commitment to parliamentary integrity. The case is now before the Supreme Court.

