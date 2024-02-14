You are here: HomeNews2024 02 14Article 1916558

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Afenyo-Markin opposes custodial sentences for LGBTQ+ activities

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has reiterated his opposition to custodial sentences for gay activities, emphasising concerns over the punitive nature of the recently approved anti-gay bill.

While Parliament approved a three-to-five-year jail term for those promoting or sponsoring LGBTQ activities, and a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 3 years for those caught in the act, Afenyo-Markin expressed reservations during the clause-by-clause amendment of the bill.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Afenyo-Markin emphasised that custodial sentences may not facilitate the rehabilitation of individuals involved in LGBTQ+ activities.

He argued that enacting laws entrenching custodial sentences could be harsh, especially considering the evolving judicial landscape favoring non-custodial sentences.

"I support aspects of the bill, I oppose aspects of it. I am not against the principle, the object of the bill," stated Afenyo-Markin, highlighting the need for caution in crafting legislation concerning individuals' sexuality.

He urged the country to avoid emotional responses when enacting laws, especially when considering the impact on individuals and families.

Afenyo-Markin further emphasised the human aspect, questioning whether individuals would willingly subject their own family members to custodial sentences for homosexuality. He urged empathy and careful consideration in formulating laws that reflect Ghanaian values while respecting individual rights and dignity.

