Afenyo-Markin reveals govt's plan to build new universities and enhanced student funding

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Effutu Member of Parliament, unveiled the government's initiatives to expand access to quality education through the establishment of new universities and improved student funding arrangements.



Addressing an event at Bradford University, Markin highlighted the government's commitment to broadening access to higher education by establishing new universities in Mampong, Akrodie, Bunso, and Kintampo. These institutions are poised to elevate teacher education and bolster tertiary education standards across Ghana.



Markin emphasized the government's endeavor to revise student funding mechanisms, particularly through the "No Guarantor" policy under the Student Loan Trust Fund.



"This policy allows students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue their educational aspirations without undue financial burdens, signifying a substantial increase in the numbers of students seeking tertiary education. These efforts are aligned with the government’s goals to achieve a 40% Gross Tertiary Enrollment Ratio by 2030 and to adjust the science to humanities ratio to 60:40, as outlined in the Education Strategic Plan 2018-2030," Afenyo-Markin stated.



He underscored the government's dedication to nurturing a generation prepared to contribute to Ghana's socioeconomic advancement. Markin emphasized ongoing efforts to address challenges in education access, equity, and quality while equipping graduates for success in the global job market.