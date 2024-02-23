Afenyo-Markin takes over as Majority Leader; Patricia Appiagyei named deputy

Politics of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: CNR

Following the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Efutu, has been designated as the new Majority Leader.



Patricia Appiagyei, the MP for Asokwa, will serve as his deputy, and Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, will remain the Chief Whip.



Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon, has been appointed Deputy Whip, while Alex Tettey Djonobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra is named the Second Deputy Whip.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Ghana’s longest-serving lawmaker, formally announced his resignation during a crucial meeting at the presidency in Accra on Wednesday.



The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, popularly called (Joewise), on Thursday, February 22, expressed utmost displeasure at the decision by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to resign as Majority Leader.



Addressing journalists in Parliament, on Thursday, February 22, the MP for Bekwai said, “I am personally disappointed that Kyei decided to stand down, he has been a fantastic leader, and he is an extremely hardworking person and I would have wished that he stayed on to the end.”



Asked if the outgoing Majority Leader was forced to resign, the First Deputy Speaker shot it down, stressing that he has no basis to make such conclusions.



“I don’t have any such information, I have no basis for that conclusion,” he said.