Afenyo-Markin to Asiedu Nketiah: Stop giving NDC members false hope ahead of 2024 election

Politics of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: Asaase Radio

Majority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has warned NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah against prematurely declaring election victory.



Afenyo-Markin criticized Asiedu Nketiah's prediction of an NDC win with a 52% margin, citing past failed claims of election rigging.



He advised against creating false hopes among party members.



Afenyo-Markin also called on SSNIT to explain the reasons behind selling off hotels and other assets, urging transparency in their decisions.