Source: Asaase Radio

Afenyo-Markin to Asiedu Nketiah: Stop giving NDC members false hope ahead of 2024 election

Majority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has warned NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah against prematurely declaring election victory.

Afenyo-Markin criticized Asiedu Nketiah's prediction of an NDC win with a 52% margin, citing past failed claims of election rigging.

He advised against creating false hopes among party members.

Afenyo-Markin also called on SSNIT to explain the reasons behind selling off hotels and other assets, urging transparency in their decisions.

