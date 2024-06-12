You are here: HomeNews2024 06 12Article 1949681
news

General News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Afenyo-Markin urges MPs to avail themselves to Business of Parliament

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Alexander Afenyo-Markin Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader in Parliament, has urged MPs to actively participate in legislative business and support committee leadership to expedite government work aimed at improving living standards in Ghana.

He highlighted a busy agenda, including numerous bills and agreements, such as the Energy Commission (Amendment) Bill, Community Service Sentencing Bill, Ghana National Service Authority Bill, and more.

Additionally, several statutory reports, including those on energy sector levies, public debt management, and petroleum funds for 2022 and 2023, need to be laid and considered.

He emphasised the challenging tasks ahead and called for prompt action on pending and upcoming items.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment