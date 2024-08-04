Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act: a progressive law, says Fatimatu Abubakar

General News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar has praised Ghana’s new Affirmative Action, Gender Equity Bill, passed on July 30, as a key step toward addressing gender imbalances.



The bill aims to increase women’s representation in leadership roles by tackling systemic discrimination.



Abubakar highlighted the current challenges women face in Parliament and emphasized that the bill will shift focus from mere gender equality to achieving true equity, ensuring fair opportunities for women across all sectors.