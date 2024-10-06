Afia Akoto rallies support for Bawumia’s campaign

Politics of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Mame Afia Akoto, former Deputy CEO of Masloc, endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential candidacy during the NPP Regional Women’s Conference in Akwatia.



She praised his dedication to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his loyalty, especially during challenging times like the 2012 elections petition.



Akoto urged delegates to support Bawumia, emphasizing his role in maintaining Ghana’s resilience under President Akufo-Addo's leadership.



She also cautioned against reinstating former leaders, warning it would be detrimental to Ghana’s progress, and called for continued support for Bawumia to ensure the nation's positive trajectory.