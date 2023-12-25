Aflao GRA Customs Commissions Officers Mess

Regional News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The Aflao sector Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has refurbished and commissioned an ultra-modern officers Mess with ancillary facilities at the Aflao border.



Speaking at an official grand opening ceremony of the facility on Friday, December 22, the Aflao Sector Commander of the GRA Customs, Assistant Commissioner, AC Joseph Allan, praised the dedication and unyielding spirit of all officers under the sector.



"This occasion is not merely the opening of a physical space, but a celebration of camaraderie, dedication, and the unyielding spirit that defines our community of officers.



This mess represents far more than just a gathering place. It symbolizes the unity and solidarity among us - a space where bonds are strengthened, ideas are exchanged and friendships are forged. It stands as a testament to our shared values of service, integrity, and excellence," AC Allan said.



He added: " This officer Mess is a sanctuary where ideas will flourish, where experiences will be shared, and where strategies will be forged - it will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and growth. A place where we nurture not only professional relationships but also the spirit of unity, mutual respect and even mentoring."



The Sector Commander called on all officers to "reflect on the profound responsibilities that come with our roles."



"As we step into this chapter, let us recommit ourselves to the ideas of honour, courage, and selflessness. Let us foster an environment where every voice is heard, every opinion is valued and every member is respected.



Let this mess reflect our unwavering dedication to excellence and a reminder of the honour it is to serve our working community and facilitate trade," he said.



The Sector Commander expressed gratitude to some individuals and corporate organizations for their support and kind donations towards the project, including, Sun Electronics or Hisense, KEDA Ceramics, Agatex GH LTD, Mr Nabali of Ghana Link Network Services (ICUMS), Mad. Adelaide Ahwireng, board member, GRA, and the Customs staff association.



Commissioner for GRA Customs, Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, who graced the occasion, praised the Aflao sector commander for his foresight and dedication to duty, which he observed had propelled the sector to an enviable height, urging him and the officers under the command to continue to foster the spirit of unity, hard work, and integrity at all times.



He commended all stakeholders for their immense roles in assisting the GRA Customs to mobilize revenue for the state.



The occasion was graced by Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu V, Divisional Chief of Teshie-Aflao, who represented the Paramount Chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V, heads and representatives of the various Security agencies, partner institutions as well as the Chef de Douane (Chief of Customs) of Togo.