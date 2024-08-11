Afram Plains: Educational facilities at Ogbodokope in shambles

Regional News of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: 3news

Ogbodokope, a semi-island community in Kwahu Afram Plains South, faces critical challenges in education due to a severe teacher shortage, lack of basic infrastructure, and inadequate learning materials.



Teachers avoid postings due to the absence of housing, leaving only two educators to manage the entire school. Students often sit on the ground in incomplete, unfurnished classrooms that double as animal shelters.



The community also lacks electricity, potable water, and healthcare facilities, further exacerbating living conditions.



Urgent government intervention is needed to improve education and basic services in this deprived area.