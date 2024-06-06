You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1947167

Source: GNA

Africa, Korea should consolidate partnership for shared growth – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for stronger diplomatic ties and solidarity between Africa and the Republic of Korea to create a legacy of progress and prosperity.

Speaking at the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul, he emphasized the benefits of fostering trade, investment, and innovation.

Highlighting Africa's resources and youthful population, combined with Korea’s technological advancements, he noted opportunities for economic collaboration. He stressed the importance of mutual support in global health, peace, security, and social justice.

The Summit, themed "The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity," aims to address global challenges like climate change, food security, and health security.

