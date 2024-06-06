Africa, Korea should consolidate partnership for shared growth – Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for stronger diplomatic ties and solidarity between Africa and the Republic of Korea to create a legacy of progress and prosperity.



Speaking at the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul, he emphasized the benefits of fostering trade, investment, and innovation.



Highlighting Africa's resources and youthful population, combined with Korea’s technological advancements, he noted opportunities for economic collaboration. He stressed the importance of mutual support in global health, peace, security, and social justice.



The Summit, themed "The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity," aims to address global challenges like climate change, food security, and health security.