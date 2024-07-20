Africa must prioritise STEM education to be competitive globally — Exec. Sec. of UNECA

General News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: GNA

Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of UNECA, has urged African leaders to secure financing for educating youth in science, technology, and innovation to create a skilled future workforce.



Speaking at the 45th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council, he emphasized the need for African countries to equip three-quarters of their youth with digital skills.



Gatete highlighted the importance of private sector investment in education and reforming the global financial system to support Africa's development.



He stressed that transforming education systems and integrating them into industrial policy are essential for Africa to harness its potential and achieve sustainable development goals.