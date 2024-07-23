You are here: HomeNews2024 07 23Article 1962725

Source: GNA

Africa needs to partner Arabia to address development challenges

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina Dr. Akinwumi Adesina

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, has emphasized the need for coordinated partnerships between African countries and the Arab region to tackle critical developmental challenges such as food security, energy transition, youth employment, and infrastructure development.

Speaking at the Leaders’ Breakfast Meeting, where the Arab-Africa Financial Consortium was launched, Adesina highlighted opportunities in energy cooperation, especially in renewable energy.

He urged Africa to leverage its mineral resources and develop green metals industrial value chains.

BADEA President Dr. Sidi Ould Tah stressed the importance of deepening Arab-African partnerships for sustainable growth and technological advancement.

