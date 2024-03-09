African Games 2023: Akufo-Addo calls for integrity and fair play

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged participating African nations in the 13th African Games to embrace the highest level of integrity, emphasizing the importance of fair play and mutual respect during the grand opening ceremony on Friday, March 8, 2024.



In his address, President Akufo-Addo stated, "I urge all participants to compete with the utmost integrity and sportsmanship, honouring the values of fair play and mutual respect."



He encouraged the athletes to make the Games a memorable event, not just for the medals won but also for the camaraderie and shared memories.



Expressing pride in the sports infrastructure developed by his administration for the successful hosting of the 13th African Games, President Akufo-Addo remarked, "Today, we in Ghana can be proud of the massive sporting infrastructure we have put in place for the game," despite the decision to postpone the event to March 2024 due to unforeseen circumstances.