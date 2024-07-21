You are here: HomeNews2024 07 21Article 1962005

Source: GNA

African Union Development Agency outdoors Guide for Country Impact Assessments

The African Union Development Agency, with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has launched the “Guide for Country Impact Assessments” to evaluate the effects of the Accelerated Industrial Development for Africa (AIDA) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

This guide provides tools and indicators for assessing progress at national, regional, and continental levels.

It aims to help countries align industrial policies with continental goals, identify improvement areas, and foster economic integration.

AfCFTA Secretary General Wamkele Mene and JICA's Toshiyuki Nakamura emphasized its role in driving sustainable growth and policy reforms across Africa.

