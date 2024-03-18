African Union gathers in Accra to address unconstitutional changes of government

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The African Union (AU) is set to host the Second Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of Government (Accra II Process on UCGs) from Monday, March 18 to Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Accra, Ghana.



Under the theme "Robust Response, Deepening Democracy, Sustainable Security," the forum will be inaugurated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Attended by African policymakers and decision-makers, including representatives from the Peace and Security Council, Permanent Representatives Committee, armed forces of AU member states, as well as AU Commission and relevant organs, regional economic communities, and mechanisms, the event will build upon the outcomes of the inaugural forum held in March 2022.



It will also draw from the Malabo Declaration, adopted during the 16th Extraordinary Session of the AU Assembly on May 28, 2022, focusing on addressing terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government in Africa.



Mr. Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, African Union, highlighted that the forum aims to assess the progress made since the 2022 Accra Reflection Forum, identify achievements and gaps in implementing recommendations, and review recent developments.



Adeoye emphasized the need for collective action to address the increasing incidence of unconstitutional government takeovers, stressing that democracy remains crucial for peace, security, and development in Africa.



Regarding countries affected by military takeovers, Adeoye reiterated the AU's stance on maintaining sanctions until they return to constitutional rule, reaffirming the AU's commitment to democracy and zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of governments.