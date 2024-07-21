You are here: HomeNews2024 07 21Article 1962044

General News of Sunday, 21 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

African countries require US$90 billion to meet universal access to education target

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Professor Mohammed Belhocine Professor Mohammed Belhocine

Professor Mohammed Belhocine, African Union Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, has stated that Africa needs US$90 billion to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goal Four of universal education access by 2030.

Speaking at a news briefing in Accra, Prof. Belhocine highlighted a deficit of teaching professionals, with 15 million teachers needed. He noted that 100 million out of 500 million school-going children are out of school and urged increased investment in education.

The AU has developed a 10-objective roadmap to enhance education systems, including promoting STEM and equitable access. Despite progress, challenges remain, requiring sustained efforts and strategic collaboration.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment