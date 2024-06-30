African leaders have mortgaged the future of the youth through reckless borrowing – Agyeman- Duah

Politics of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Professor Baffuor Agyeman-Duah, a governance expert, has criticized African leaders for prioritizing their own interests over the future of the youth.



He believes that reckless borrowing and poor leadership are mortgaging the future of the youth.



The recent protests in Kenya, which forced President William Ruto to withdraw a controversial financial bill, serve as a lesson for African countries to re-examine their democratic practices and prioritize the needs of the people.



The professor urged leaders to address the disconnect between their lifestyles and those of the majority, who are deprived and taxed excessively.