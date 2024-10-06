Afrifa Yamoah Ponko is dead

General News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is mourning the loss of Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, the former Chief Executive of the Ejisu/Juaben Municipal Assembly.



Yamoah Ponkoh passed away on October 6, 2024, after battling a prolonged illness, leaving the party in shock.



Known for his dedication to the NDC, Yamoah Ponkoh started his political career as a Municipal Chief Executive and radio panelist, inspiring many with his commitment to the party’s ideals.



Beyond politics, he also made his mark in sports as a former Board Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, where his leadership contributed to the team’s success.