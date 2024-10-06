You are here: HomeNews2024 10 06Article 1990247

General News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

    

Source: Daily Guide

Afrifa Yamoah Ponko is dead

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is mourning the loss of Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, the former Chief Executive of the Ejisu/Juaben Municipal Assembly.

Yamoah Ponkoh passed away on October 6, 2024, after battling a prolonged illness, leaving the party in shock.

Known for his dedication to the NDC, Yamoah Ponkoh started his political career as a Municipal Chief Executive and radio panelist, inspiring many with his commitment to the party’s ideals.

Beyond politics, he also made his mark in sports as a former Board Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, where his leadership contributed to the team’s success.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment