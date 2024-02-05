Afriyie Akoto to grace 70th anniversary of the Faculty of Agriculture at KNUST

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the former Minister of Food and Agriculture, has been invited as the keynote speaker for the 70th anniversary of the Faculty of Agriculture at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



He will deliver an address the theme "Celebrating 70 Years of KNUST’s Global Impact on Agriculture" on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.



"The 70th Anniversary Celebration is a momentous milestone in the history of the Faculty, and we believe your insights and expertise would add immense value to the celebration," part of the statement indictated,



"Your contributions to the agricultural field and your achievements have impacted the country significantly, and we believe your presence and insights would greatly enhance the significance of this special occasion", the statement added.



The Faculty is organising a week-long celebration from February 13, 2024, to February 17, 2024.



The event aims to unite alumni, students, faculty, staff, esteemed guests, and other stakeholders who have played a crucial role in the Faculty's success.



The celebration will include various technical and academic sessions, interactive workshops, and keynote speeches by renowned experts in the field.



Likewise, the event will provide an opportunity to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and foster collaboration among the participants.



Dr. Akoto has delivered five public lectures on agriculture and related topics in the past eleven months.



In March 2023, he presented a lecture at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) about "The Future of the Economy of Ghana." In this lecture, he shared his insights on how to establish the agricultural sector as a foundation for financing the development of other sectors in the Ghanaian economy.



In the month under review, the Zimbabwe-Ghana Business Forum extended an invitation to Dr. Akoto as the Guest of Honour. During the forum, Dr. Akoto emphasized the need for both countries to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to increase trade between them.



At the African Agriculture, Food and Industry Forum held in Istanbul & Tekirdağ, Turkey on June 6, 2023, the former two-term Member of Parliament was invited as the Special Guest of Honour by the African Investors Council (AIC) to address the Turkish Agribusiness industry leaders.



Dr. Akoto, a distinguished scholar from Cambridge University with advanced degrees in MSc. and PhD, boasts an extensive 18-year experience within the United Nations systems.



On July 23, 2023, he delivered a well-received public lecture at the Mensah Sarbah Hall Biannual Alumni Celebrity Lecture, organized by the Mensah Sarbah Hall Alumni Association.



The lecture focused on the exploration of agricultural diversification as a means to fund economic development in Ghana, providing technical details and an in-depth analysis of this strategy.