Afronitaaa appeals to government for support to boost dance school

General News of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian dancer Afronitaaa, also known as Danita Akosua Adomaah, has made a heartfelt plea to the government for assistance in funding her dance school. Afronitaaa, along with her protege Abigail, gained international recognition for their electrifying performance during the Britain's Got Talent audition, which earned them a standing ovation from both judges and spectators, showcasing Ghana's dynamic dance culture on a global platform. In an interview with Citi TV, Afronitaaa emphasized the importance of government support for her dance school, especially in providing opportunities for underprivileged street children to receive training.



Meanwhile, the Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Andrews Egyapa Mercer, extended a warm welcome to Afronitaaa at his office on Friday, May 10. During the meeting, they exchanged pleasantries, and Mr. Mercer offered words of encouragement and pledged support. Present at the meeting were Afronitaaa's parents, as well as high-profile personalities, including the Deputy Minister of Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey.