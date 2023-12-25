You are here: HomeNews2023 12 25Article 1903865

General News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Afua Asentewaa crosses 24-hour mark in sing-a-thon record attempt, receives massive support from Ghanaians

At the stroke of 12 o’clock midnight on Monday, December 25, 2023, Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa crossed 24-hours in her attempt at a Guinness World record.

In an ambitious move, Afua Asantewaa at exactly 12:00 AM on Sunday, commenced her attempt to break the world record for the longest singing marathon, which currently stands at 105 hours.

The sing-a-thon which is expected to last from December 24 to 27, 2023, has received wide public support from Ghanaians.

The Akwaaba Village which is the venue for the event has seen hundreds of Ghanaians trooping in to cheer on Asantewaa to achieve her goal.

Several celebrities including Becca, Kwabena Kwabena, Eno Barony, Kobi Rana, Nana Ama McBrown have been sighted at the venue with more celebrities expected to show up as the days go by.

On social media, there is also an overwhelming outpouring of support for Afua Asantewaa.

