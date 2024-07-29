Agave Paramount Chief accused of impersonation

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: thecustodianghonline.com

Residents of Kpekorfe in the South Tongu District have accused Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV, also known as Prince Kofi Adiabo, of impersonation.



In a petition to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), they claim he used another person’s certificate to secure a job as a school headmaster with the Ghana Education Service.



The petitioners, including Torgbe Avave Awuye Kpobi and others, are requesting an investigation into discrepancies between his official and personal identities, highlighting ongoing disputes over the rightful head of the Agave Paramountcy.