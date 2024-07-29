You are here: HomeNews2024 07 29Article 1964321

thecustodianghonline.com

Agave Paramount Chief accused of impersonation

Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV

Residents of Kpekorfe in the South Tongu District have accused Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV, also known as Prince Kofi Adiabo, of impersonation.

In a petition to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), they claim he used another person’s certificate to secure a job as a school headmaster with the Ghana Education Service.

The petitioners, including Torgbe Avave Awuye Kpobi and others, are requesting an investigation into discrepancies between his official and personal identities, highlighting ongoing disputes over the rightful head of the Agave Paramountcy.

