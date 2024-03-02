Agbodza demands ECG MD retract boastful remarks over disconnection of power at Parliament

General News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, has criticized the Managing Director (MD) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel DuBik Mahama, for boasting about the disconnection of electricity supply to Parliament.



During an episode of Starr Chat on Thursday, February 29, 2024, Mr Mahama confirmed the disconnection and revealed that a significant portion of the debt had been paid.



He also stated that his staff were doing their job of revenue mobilization while Parliament was doing its work.



Speaking on the floor in Parliament, Agbodza stated, ”The ECG Boss was on TV yesterday boasting that what was parliament doing? Parliament was doing their job, they were also doing their job taking off people’s lights.



“Mr Speaker, I don’t think that is right. Parliament does not generate IGF, Mr Speaker, we don’t have any extra money to pay ECG. If Parliament is unable to pay its electricity bill it is simply because government hasn’t released money to Parliament. If we had our own money we would have paid the bill,



“So we take it very seriously for the ECG Boss to be boasting that, yes, I turned the lights off because I am also doing my job. Mr Speaker, I think that this is an affront to Parliament and I will wish that you direct that he should retract that.”



Mr Agbodza perceived Mr Mahama's remarks as an affront to Parliament and requested that the Speaker direct him to retract his statement.”