Agenda 111: Progress at Adentan, Ablekuma Central stalls

The Agenda 111 project, launched by President Akufo-Addo in August 2021 was aimed to revolutionize Ghana's healthcare landscape by constructing 111 new hospitals nationwide.



The project sought to address healthcare gaps exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure every district has a hospital.



With an estimated budget of $16.88 million per hospital, the project aimed to improve healthcare delivery nationwide.



Progress is being made, but challenges persist, underscoring the need for continued efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality in the Greater Accra region.