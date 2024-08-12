Aggrieved Ashanti NPP Regional Executives boycott campaign team inauguration

Politics of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: 3news

Disunity among the Ashanti Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) became evident on August 11, as several key members boycotted the party’s regional campaign team inauguration in Kumasi.



Aggrieved executives, including Francis Adomako, Raphael Patrick Sarfo, and others, were absent despite being assigned roles, citing grievances over being sidelined by Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako.



This division persists despite attempts by national executives to mediate.



Some party members voiced concerns about the impact of this disunity on the party’s chances in the upcoming elections, urging the General Secretary to address the issue urgently.