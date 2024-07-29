Aggrieved Customers of Legacy Fund Management demand locked-up investments

General News of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Hundreds of frustrated Legacy Fund Management customers from Tarkwa have staged a protest at the company's Accra headquarters, demanding the release of their locked-up funds.



The demonstration, involving retirees, students, and small business owners, followed months of alleged mismanagement and lack of transparency from the company.



Despite a directive from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the return of funds, Legacy Fund Management has reportedly failed to comply.



The protestors, led by Stanley Yeboah, have vowed to continue their actions until their investments are recovered.