You are here: HomeNews2024 07 25Article 1963598

General News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

    

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Aggrieved customers of Legacy Fund Management stage picketing in Accra

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The protestors vowed to continue their actions until their investments are restored The protestors vowed to continue their actions until their investments are restored

Hundreds of frustrated customers of Legacy Fund Management from Tarkwa have staged a dramatic protest in Accra on Thursday, demanding the release of their locked-up funds.

The demonstration at the company's headquarters saw participants, including retirees and students, accuse Legacy Fund Management of mismanagement and lack of transparency.

They claimed the company failed to meet its obligations, causing financial hardship.

Despite a petition to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and an order for funds to be returned, the company has not complied.

The protestors vowed to continue their actions until their investments are restored.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment