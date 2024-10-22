Aggrieved teachers demand payment of ‘legacy’ arrears between 2012 and 2015

General News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: 3news

Teachers recruited between 2012 and 2015 are demanding the payment of their long-overdue legacy arrears.



Despite assurances from the government, their entitlements remain unpaid, while teachers recruited between 2016 and 2019 had their arrears settled in 2020.



After years of waiting, the affected teachers, led by Nana Opoku Foster, are calling on the government to pay them in full, provide a clear timeline, and ensure payment by November.



If their demands are not met, the teachers plan to demonstrate and picket at Jubilee House to push for their entitlements.