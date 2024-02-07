Agogo residents protest over closure of Salt FM by NCA

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Agogo residents take to the streets in protest after the National Communications Authority (NCA) closes Salt FM, owned by businessman Ohene Kwame Frimpong.



According to a Citi News report, the radio station, whose owner recently declared intentions to run as an independent parliamentary candidate, was shut down for failing to renew its authorization, as stated in an NCA notice.



Some residents allege political motives for the closure of the radio station, citing Mr. Frimpong's recent well-attended walk. They claim a government member establishing a rival station may have influenced the NCA's decision.



