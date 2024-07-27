Agona Swedru: Motor Thief Beaten to Death

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 27 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

GhOne Television reports that a mob in the Central Region has killed a motor thief.



The incident began when the thief, pretending to be an Okada passenger, attacked the rider with a knife and pepper before stealing the motorcycle.



The rider alerted his colleagues, who chased and caught the thief, beating him to death.



The body is now at Agona Swedru Hospital morgue, and police are investigating, though no arrests have been made.