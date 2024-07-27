You are here: HomeNews2024 07 27Article 1963919

Agona Swedru: Motor Thief Beaten to Death

The body is now at Agona Swedru Hospital morgue

GhOne Television reports that a mob in the Central Region has killed a motor thief.

The incident began when the thief, pretending to be an Okada passenger, attacked the rider with a knife and pepper before stealing the motorcycle.

The rider alerted his colleagues, who chased and caught the thief, beating him to death.

The body is now at Agona Swedru Hospital morgue, and police are investigating, though no arrests have been made.

